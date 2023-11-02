The Irrigator
Home/ads.txt

Leeton's Tess Staines looks back on a season marred by injury

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Staines on field for the Wests Tigers. Picture supplied
Tess Staines on field for the Wests Tigers. Picture supplied

LEETON NRLW player Tess Staines had a season full of ups and downs in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.