LEETON NRLW player Tess Staines had a season full of ups and downs in 2023.
During the Harvey Norman women's season with the Wests Tigers, Staines broke her wrist in round three and was out for the rest of the season.
She turned her focus to the NRLW season, also with the Wests Tigers, completing the entire pre-season, but snapped her thumb during a trial match two weeks before the competition was due to begin.
That injury required surgery, with a plate and eight screws placed in her thumb.
Staines missed the the first six rounds of the NRLW, but was able to play the final three matches of the season.
"We (the Wests Tigers) won our first two games, we didn't win another one after that, but I think we beat ourselves nearly every single game ... we were in front and blew the lead nearly every game," she said.
"I'm contracted again for next season with the Tigers, but we still don't really know what is happening with the season as yet.
"Normally we have the Harvey Norman competition beforehand, but that will be run alongside the NRLW as almost a reserves competition, but there isn't a competition for us to play in the first half of the year.
"We want to be playing before the NRLW season starts."
Staines is currently spending time travelling in Europe during her break.
She hopes to one day see the NRLW competition expanded and played over a longer period of time, particularly as the majority of players are elite athletes, but still need to work full-time to ensure they can earn a living year-round.
"I'm looking forward to next season where hopefully I'm injury-free and can get on the field more ... the Tigers are a great club and I think we have so much potential," Staines said.
Staines isn't the only former player from Leeton shire to have taken to the field at the top level for the NRLW this season.
Ua Ravu played for the Canberra Raiders and Staines said it was exciting to see a familiar name part of the competition.
"It's really cool to see the talent from out here (Leeton) is getting picked up," Staines said.
"Ua has worked so hard, so it's exciting."
