THE Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association says it welcomes transparency surrounding the Roxy Theatre redevelopment project.
Tours have re-started of the work, with small groups of residents booking in to go inside the building recently where they were given an insight to the Roxy's transformation.
It will feature an auditorium capable of seating 580 people and is due for completion in May.
Association secretary Lizabeth Quarisa said the vision of having a facility able to accommodate the likes of the Australian Chamber Orchestra or Australian Ballet would enable Leeton to bring high quality productions to the Riverina.
"The spirit of the project team of stepping up, being adventurous, and aspiring to something great is music to the ears of the people of Leeton," she said.
"For too long we have watched this grand old lady teetering on the edge as not one, but two contractors on the project were placed in voluntary administration and local tradespeople coming forward to pick up the pieces."
Ms Quarisa said the Leeton community was left "shellshocked" in September when HME Services was placed in voluntary administration after signing a $868,000 sound and lighting contract with Leeton Shire Council. Council had paid $300,000 as an advance payment in March.
"The original building was badly deteriorated, especially the brick work, and council need to be applauded on the thorough way the reconstruction process is being undertaken to retain the integrity of one of the state's most unique art deco theatres," she said.
Visitors heard how 70 per cent of the overall budget would be spent on compliance and structural reinforcement of the building due to its age.
Several association members participated in the tour and heard how the Roxy would be open for business in a new, exciting and generational wa.
They also discovered the tight budget had proved to be a challenge for the architects.
The heritage fabric of the building is being kept intact and there will be disability access to the street.
At the entrance will be a foyer, bar and lift to the balcony while upstairs will be a theatre office space for future fit out.
A spotted gum timber floor will be laid in the auditorium, the pressed metal ceilings will remain and old brickwork and timber will be repurposed.
Two hundred raked seats purpose-built in Japan will have the ability to pack down and wheeled out to enable sit-down functions for 330 people in the auditorium.
Two levels of dressing rooms with lift access and a fully automated loading docks for props and sound equipment, and a kitchen area are to be constructed.
The former Movie Café will be transformed into an intimate 57-seat theatrette designed for first release films, stand-up comedy or cabaret shows.
Scraping off seven layers of paint, the heritage assessment team discovered the original colour scheme of bold copper, gold, red and green.
This is to be recreated in the new interior.
More tours will take place at the theatre as work continues to ramp up, with the May deadline fast approaching.
The association, which only recently started up, meets on a regular basis and welcomes new members any time.
For more information contact council or visit www.leeton.nsw.gov.au.
