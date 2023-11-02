The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association pleased with transparency surrounding Roxy Theatre redevelopment

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association says it welcomes transparency surrounding the Roxy Theatre redevelopment project. Picture by Liz Quarisa
Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association says it welcomes transparency surrounding the Roxy Theatre redevelopment project. Picture by Liz Quarisa

THE Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association says it welcomes transparency surrounding the Roxy Theatre redevelopment project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.