AS ONE crop of year 12 students breathe a sigh of relief following the completion of their HSC exams, another group is gearing up for a huge 12 months.
The final HSC exam for 2023 takes place today, with food technology the last on the list after weeks of tests and study.
For those students, it's the culmination of 13 years of schooling officially coming to an end, while others are only just starting out on their HSC year.
Newly-minted year 12 students across the shire, who will be graduating next year, have this term officially started their last 12 months of school.
The Irrigator will be profiling the journey of two of these students over the next year, with Kade Vaccari and Gabi Coghill from St Francis College sharing what the process is like.
Kade is a day student who travels across to St Francis College each day from Griffith, while Gabi is a boarding student from Urana. Both are adjusting to the new norm of being year 12 students, but said the transition was going well so well, particularly after getting a feel for things while in year 11.
Already Gabi has her eye on a gap year, but hopes to get the marks needed to be accepted into university to study physiotherapy.
"I want to work with elite athletes, that's where I want to get to," she said.
"I'm hoping to do a gap year. I plan to work up at the snowfields in Australia and then maybe go somewhere along the coast for summer for some seasonal work and life experience."
Gabi's year 12 subjects are biology, hospitality, PDHPE, advanced English, advanced maths and studies of religion.
Meanwhile, Kade is studying advanced English, studies of religion, mathematics, chemistry, physic and business studies.
"Outside of school I have tonnes of interest, so I haven't really made my mind up on what I want to do when I leave school," Kade said.
"I want to go to university, but I'm keeping my options open at the moment. So many things interest me, so I guess I just have to narrow it down."
Both Kade and Gabi appeared relatively at ease with their new life as a year 12 student, but expect the pressure and expectations will likely ramp up over the coming months.
"It's been really good so far," Gabi said.
"While I know it's going to be a big year, I think there's still a lot of excitement for everyone too.
"I already know I'll probably cry when I have to leave at the end of the year. You form a lot of close bonds at school, especially being a boarder."
With the clock already ticking down on their first term as year 12 students, Gabi and Kade will do their best to soak up their final year of high school over the next 12 months.
