A woman has fronted court charged with several offences following a house fire in Leeton

By Talia Pattison
Updated November 2 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:49pm
A woman was charged following a house fire in Leeton. Picture file
A HOME in Leeton has been damaged by fire and a woman arrested as a result.

