A HOME in Leeton has been damaged by fire and a woman arrested as a result.
Police, fire and paramedics were called to the Gossamer Street property around 3pm on Wednesday, November 1 after reports of a house alight.
Leeton Fire and Rescue were on scene with two appliances.
No one was injured in the fire, but it is believed a child was in the house at the time before making it out safely.
There was damage to the home and a crime scene was established as a result.
Later that same day, police said they arrested a woman in relation to the fire.
She was charged with several offences, including those relating to domestic violence.
The woman was refused bail and appeared in Griffith Local Court on Thursday, November 2.
AS ALWAYS Leeton police remind residents to report a crime, or any information they may know about a crime, by calling Crime Stoppers or Triple Zero in an emergency.
