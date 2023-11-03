Leeton and District Bowling Club's Patti Wakeman and Dot Semmler were unsuccessful in the CRD pairs championships semi-final.
They went down to Wagga RSL by only two shots.
Wakeman and Semmler were slow to start, but fought back strong and came within one shot and one end to go.
They were holding two on the last end, but Wagga's skip stole the lead, winning the game 25-23.
In social bowls, the drawn winners were Denise Naylor, Joan Bourke and Lorraine Messner after drawing even with Patti Wakeman, Wilma Alexander and Jean Leighton.
Naylor's team were ahead until Wakeman's team scored a massive six to draw even with only two ends to go.
Both sides scored three shots over the next two ends, ending the game 13-13.
In another game of triples, Elaine Sullivan, Mary Payten and Dian Colyer defeated Hilary Chambers, Marika Pete and Jan Fitzpatrick 10-9.
Chambers team came from behind to draw even on the second last end, but Sullivan's team were able to score the winning shot.
The next monthly meeting will be held on November 30 to discuss the closing presentation day.
Meanwhile, teams are invited to enter the L&D's Tuesday social night bowls competition, which starts on Tuesday, November 14 at 6.30pm.
Phone the club to enter a team and find out more information.
