L&D side goes down in 2023 CRD pairs championship semi-final

By Lorraine Messner
November 3 2023 - 11:00am
Jean Leighton prepares for social bowls at the Leeton and District Bowling Club. Picture supplied
Leeton and District Bowling Club's Patti Wakeman and Dot Semmler were unsuccessful in the CRD pairs championships semi-final.

