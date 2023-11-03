YANCO-WAMOON club stalwart Billy Ingram topped the pack this season to be named the 2023 best and fairest player for the third straight year.
Ingram has played for the Hawks for many years and is always consistently among the first grade's side best every week.
While Yanco-Wamoon have struggled to get the victories on the board at times, Ingram's leadership on the field has been crucial to keep everyone pushing on.
Ingram was named as the best and fairest first grade player for 2023 at the club's recent presentation night.
Another club stalwart in Kym Hart was given a special honour to recognise her years of hard work.
Hart was awarded a life membership for her long list of roles that she completes year-in and year-out. She was also named the club person of the year.
2023 Yanco-Wamoon award winners
First grade
League tag
The club is currently seeking expressions of interest for coaching staff for the 2024 season, with applications closing on November 8.
