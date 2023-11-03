"IT'S like a weight has lifted".
That was the sentiment of outgoing Leeton High School year 12 students Callum Dunn and Jessica Wells.
The Irrigator has been following the pair on their HSC journey for the past year and, now, they have finally tasted freedom after officially completing all of their exams.
Callum's last exam was on Friday, October 27.
"It felt really good to finally be done and out in the real world," he said.
"It's a bit of mixed emotions. It's a relief to finally be done, but at the same time, you know you won't see much of your mates anymore.
"Overall, it's just life isn't it? Everyone goes through it."
Callum said the English exam was one he was glad to never have to deal with again, but apart from that was feeling pretty good about how he did in the rest of his subjects.
There's no slowing down now for Callum or Jess, with their official graduation night to be held on November 14 and then both are heading off from Leeton in the coming weeks.
Callum will be starting pre-season training with the Southern Districts Rugby Club in Sydney.
"They asked if I wanted to head up there basically within the next few weeks, so I'll do that and get set up," Callum said.
"I've applied to different unis up that way, so we'll see what happens there when I get my marks."
Meanwhile, Jessica will soon be off to Canberra where she will spend a couple of months working before coming back to Leeton to find further employment for her gap year.
The plan will be to work, save money and then head off to university the following year. Jessica had her final HSC exam on November 1.
"I think I'm leaning towards construction management for uni ... I thought I did okay in the exams, so hopefully my results are good," she said.
"It's been a huge relief to have all of the study and exams be over now. It still feels a bit strange that it's all finished now, but it's a good feeling.
"My advice to year 12s now is just to have that balance with your study and with your life away from school. I think that really helps you do well by having that balance."
