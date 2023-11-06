The summer holiday season is fast approaching and, with many people wanting to take the opportunity to travel, there are some some considerations we need to be making for our pets.
Who is looking after your pet while you are away?
If they are on a special diet or medications, is there enough (and some spare, just in case) for their carer for while you are away?
If you are putting your pet into a boarding facility, are their vaccinations up-to-date?
These are all questions that should be considered well ahead of time. Vaccinations for our pets often need to be done well ahead of going into boarding.
Often, these vaccines require more than just one injection to fully cover your pet from these diseases.
This is so their immunity levels have time to become sufficient to offer them protection against disease.
This is especially true of the respiratory vaccinations such as feline flu and canine cough.
Tick prevention also needs to be considered if you are travelling - that includes travel with and without your pet.
The paralysis tick lives on the eastern coast and although very small, is also very deadly.
These ticks, once on your pet, can crawl around for 10 days or more until they attach.
Once attached, it can then take several more days until the affects of the paralysis toxin become apparent.
That means, it could be two to three weeks after you travel that your pet first shows signs of tick paralysis.
These nasty critters have been known to hitch-hike home in luggage and in vehicles and then cause severe illness to pets that have never left their backyard.
For this reason, we strongly recommend tick prevention for all pets whether they go on holidays with you or not.
The good news is, if you already use flea prevention, most of these also protect against ticks.
If you are unsure if your pet is protected against ticks or up to date with their vaccinations, a quick call to your friendly vet team will help answer your questions.
