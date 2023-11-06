The Irrigator
Home/Comment

Local leader column with Mel Angel from the Leeton Veterinary Hospital | November 2023

By Mel Angel
November 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The needs of our pets must be taken into consideration if going away during the summer holiday period. Picture supplied
The needs of our pets must be taken into consideration if going away during the summer holiday period. Picture supplied

The summer holiday season is fast approaching and, with many people wanting to take the opportunity to travel, there are some some considerations we need to be making for our pets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.