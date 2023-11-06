A CRITICAL allied health service is ready to make a mark in Leeton.
Icaria Health is now offering the help and assistance of an occupational therapist in the Leeton, Yanco and Narrandera areas, as well as having the capacity to accept NDIS and home care package referrals.
Occupational therapist, Mollie Bolesta is one of the team members who will be travelling to the area one day per month to provide face-to-face supports.
The date and day will be determined based on participants availability and number of referrals received.
Ms Bolesta will be able to support local participants in the following areas:
An Icaria Health spokesman said the NDIS and Home Care Package assessments and therapy plans were comprehensive.
"Our team are compassionate and empower participants to lead a fulfilling life," the spokesman said.
"We are committed to ensuring participants receive the support they need to achieve their goals through having the required occupational therapy services that can make a positive difference to their life."
To make a referral, submit details via the online referral form and someone from the intake team will be in contact.
The referral form can be found at https://icariahealth.com.au/.
