THE fabric of Leeton is woven by individuals and groups who make the shire all that it is, those who work hard with the betterment of residents in mind everyday.
With that in mind, the community has been called on to nominate a person, group or event for the 2024 Leeton Australia Day awards.
Each year, Leeton Shire Council presents awards across several categories at the official Australia Day ceremony on January 26.
The awards celebrate the outstanding contributions made by individuals, community groups and organisations in the shire.
The categories for the 2024 Australia Day awards are:
Leeton shire Australia Day Committee chairman George Weston urged residents to get thinking and nominate someone in the community they feel worthy of an award.
"There are many unsung heroes in our community who selflessly improve the lives of those around them and they should be awarded for that," he said.
"There are also those individuals and groups who excel with determination and dedication in their chosen pursuits.
"What better way to recognise these individuals, groups or organisations than on Australia Day."
Nominating is simple and can be done online at https://bit.ly/AusDay2024 or via completing a hard copy paper form, which is available upon request from the council main office, the library or from the Leeton Visitor Information Centre.
Nominations close at 5pm on Wednesday, January 10.
For more information about the awards and celebrations, contact council's events department on 6953 0911.
