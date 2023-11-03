FOR 10 long years, Leeton's Elissa Steele has worked and toiled to finally reach her cap and gown moment.
Mrs Steele recently graduated from Charles Darwin University with a Bachelor of Laws after years of distance learning. Her story of resilience and determination is one to admire.
The path to her degree and dream career was a different road compared to some, but the entire process is something Mrs Steele said she wouldn't change.
During her early schooling years, Mrs Steele was labelled as gifted, experienced several social and behavioural issues growing up.
She labels high school a "disaster".
After leaving school in year 11, she started working. At 17 she met her husband Andrew and the couple had their son Jakeb when Mrs Steele was 20 before getting married aged 21.
During this time, Mrs Steele was working in hospitality, but in 2013 she ran into her year 10 English teacher - Eileen Edwards.
They discussed what she had been up to since school and Mrs Steele got chatting about she thought she had always wanted to go to university and study law.
"I told her it was always a dream, but it wouldn't happen now," Mrs Steele recalled.
"The next day at work I saw an ad in The Telegraph for Charles Darwin University's TEP program. I enrolled that night and was accepted. I completed TEP and then started law.
"It took me eight years to get my Bachelor of Laws degree."
During those eight years of study, Mrs Steele worked shift work at SunRice and also worked on weekends at the Leeton and District Bowling Club and the Yanco Hotel.
"I raised my son with my husband who suffered a serious spinal injury in 2015 and still has chronic pain," she said.
"In 2018 we became respite foster carers and welcomed around 20 children into our home for various lengths of time.
"We have stepped back from caring, but still have casual respite's occasionally. In 2020 during COVID I was diagnosed with ADHD. This was a surprise to me, but the diagnosis and medication has changed my life. My high school issues have really made sense."
Since May, 2022 Mrs Steele has been working as a law clerk and she has now been offered a role as a solicitor. She aims to primarily practice family low following her admission to the NSW Supreme Court this month.
Mrs Steele said being able to attend her graduation and realise her hard work had paid off was a feeling she won't soon forget.
She said her story was one that may resonate with many people, encouraging everyone to give their dream a chance, no matter their age, circumstance or history.
"My advice is to definitely give it a go, you'll have to work hard and make sacrifices, but it will pay off," Mrs Steele said.
"It was a proud moment at my graduation."
Mrs Steele said she would never have been able to achieve what she has without the support of her family.
"My husband and son and my extended family have sacrificed a lot for me to achieve my dreams and have always supported me 100 per cent," she said.
"I know they are all pretty proud. They've always been so supportive, so I owe a lot to all of them.
"I couldn't have done it without them.
"I want people to know you don't always have to take the traditional path to a degree and that the HSC and on-campus study is not always the best especially, if you are neurodivergent."
Mrs Steele said her immediate idea had been to "never study again", but already since her graduation she has been looking into post-graduate courses.
"I don't know about getting my masters, but I wouldn't mind doing some other study, I guess we'll just see what happens," she said.
