The Irrigator

Leeton's Elissa Steele has graduated from Charles Darwin University with a Bachelor of Laws

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 3 2023 - 4:00pm
Elissa Steele (middle) with son Jakeb and husband Andrew Steele at her graduation. Picture supplied
FOR 10 long years, Leeton's Elissa Steele has worked and toiled to finally reach her cap and gown moment.

