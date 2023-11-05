The Irrigator
Police ordered to pay $47k after losing appeal over door truck traffic stop at Narrandera

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 6 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 9:00am
Police have been ordered to pay $47,000 in legal fees to a major Australian transport company after a botched investigation into a Riverina traffic stop last year.

