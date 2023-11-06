Maanu Alexander and Declan Ryan fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition.
Alexander was leading by two games to one and then followed an extremely long fourth game that Ryan won 30-28 to level at two games all. Alexander clinched the match by taking the deciding fifth game 11-7.
On Monday, Isabel Thompson fought back to win 3-2 against Marnie Cunningham and Carol Davidson called upon all her experience to beat Chris Newman 3-1.
In matches decided in four games, Col Thompson beat Nick Croucamp, Ruby Miller finished strongly to overcome Miranda Tait and Alec Tait defeated Nicole Onwuekwe.
Other matches saw Brian O'Leary beat Anthony Iannelli, Jack Miller downed Naomi Rawle, Will Rawle was too quick for Bryan Shepley and Chevaughn Moore beat Ondria Miller.
In Tuesday's competition, Adrian Sheldrick won the first two games against Will Nardi however Nardi fought back to level at 2-2.
Sheldrick regrouped and won the deciding game 11-2.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Simone Bruno was down 1-2 against Eden Reilly but fought back to win 3-2.
Brad Woolner beat Trev Whitby, Gary Thompson downed Simon Jackson, Cadell Thompson was too good for Elka Odgers, Cooper Boardman defeated Col Thompson and Callum Sheldrick outplayed Lauren Wickes.
On Wednesday, Carol Davidson chalked up her second win for the week when she beat Will Gray-Mills 3-1 and Sean Ryan won the crucial points to clinch a 3-1 win over Alayna Croucamp 12-10, 6-11, 11-9, 13-11.
Jason Curry beat Paul Payne 3-1 and Bryan Shepley overcame Zac Fairweather by the same margin.
Simone Bruno defeated Rose Looby and Lizette Taylor-Gown won three close games 12-10, 11-9, 11-9 to edge out Brendon Looby.
David Cross had a 3-1 win over Gary Thompson, Garry Walker was too strong for Michael DiLorenzo and Samuel Mills defeated Rose Looby.
In other matches, Narelle Ryan beat Naomi Rawle, Katie McAliece scored a 3-1 win over Adele Thompson and Simone Bruno defeated Bear Wynn.
The spring competition now heads into week eight of matches this week on court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.