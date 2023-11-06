IN A move that might surprise some, the Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association says it backs Leeton Shire Council's decision to rebalance the rating structure via changes to the general business rating category.
The association was formed on the back of a proposal last year to increase rates by Leeton Shire Council, which had been hoping to apply for a special rate variation.
The SRV proposal was voted down by councillors in a close decision.
The current proposal seeks to restructure the three rates categories to allow for what council says will be equity across the board.
If approved, it will see businesses paying more for rates, but those in the farmland category will pay less.
The proposal is currently seeking feedback from the community, with council stressing the restructure will not charge the amount of rates in total that it can collect.
Association president Stephen Tynan said the proposed rate change was positive for the shire's farmers given the impending El Nino weather pattern.
"Council is proposing to make the rating structure fairer and more equitable overall, and our committee is all for a fair and equitable structure combined with good governance," Mr Tynan said.
"We welcome council's decision not to increase farmland rates across three years to 2026-27 in the light of increasingly dry conditions, low commodity prices, sky rocketing input costs and the threat of water buybacks in the Murray-Darling Basin.
"Farmland covers 15 per cent of rates assessments and brings in 39 per cent of the rates income.
"Equally we are pleased to see there will be no change to proportion of rates paid overall in the residential category."
According to Council, the average Leeton farmland rate is $3855 as opposed to $3743, the average for comparable NSW councils while the residential category covers 75 per cent of rates assessments and brings in 52 per cent of rates income.
Mr Tynan said the association was supportive of the restructure of the business general category into the two new subcategories of general and industrial.
"Local business will be justified in feeling upset at this potential change in their rates and we understand their pain in this post-COVID economy with rising costs of fuel, electricity, labour, skill shortages and a lower consumer spend," he said.
"The potential three-year rating rebalance may impact on the shire's ability to attract new industrial-scale businesses to Leeton and Whitton."
Mr Tynan welcomed the consultation sessions that are scheduled and urged businesses and community members to attend on Thursday, November 9 or Wednesday, November 15 or have their say electronically via the Council's website.
He congratulated council on the way the minutes on the rate structure were presented for public consumption.
"The background was clear and most importantly, the implications to be addressed section was definitive," Mr Tynan said.
"Specifically, the financial implications were numerically stated, and the future financial position presented.
"The risk section contained a risk statement: the recommendation is not assessed to carry material risk to council."
