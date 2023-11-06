The Irrigator

Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association backs Leeton Shire Council's proposed rates restructure

By Talia Pattison
November 6 2023 - 4:00pm
Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association president Stephen Tynan says the group backs Leeton Shire Council's proposal to "rebalance the rates". Picture supplied
IN A move that might surprise some, the Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association says it backs Leeton Shire Council's decision to rebalance the rating structure via changes to the general business rating category.

