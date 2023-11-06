The Irrigator
Social fixture attracts 32 bowlers at Leeton Soldiers Club

By Wrong Bias
November 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Jan Munro makes a delivery on the greens at the Leeton Soldiers Club. Picture supplied
An extraordinary role up of 32 bowlers graced the Leeton Soldiers Club greens for last Thursday's ladies and men's monthly social bowls get together.

