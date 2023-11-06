An extraordinary role up of 32 bowlers graced the Leeton Soldiers Club greens for last Thursday's ladies and men's monthly social bowls get together.
Rink two had Phil Morris, Margaret McKenzie and Tony Wood register 13 shots on the last five ends to secure an unconvincing 22-15 win over Neil Condron's team.
On rink three, Betty Howard played a lone hand in her sides 18-10 loss to Nancy Peterie, Bruce Dale and Ken O'Connell.
Despite the efforts of lead Mick McAliece and second Loraine McKellar on rink four, Greg Bowyer, Aldo Ramponi and Gary Munro eventually proved too strong registering a hard fought 19-16 victory.
Rink five had Jeannie and Leo Plant combine with David Noad to record an untroubled 19-10 win over Gary Piltz, Jan Munro and Rob O'Callaghan.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The closest game of the afternoon was a pairs game played on rink three where Brian Harris and Greg Caffery proved slightly superior to Bert Dale and Ashley McAliece recording a 22-19 win.
Mick O'Connell would surely have slept soundly on Thursday night after shouldering most of the workload in his side's 27-15 win over Steve Pauling and Len Eason in the final game of the afternoon.
O'Connell paired with Rattles Retallick, who capped off a forgetful afternoon by registering one of the day's five wrong biases.
Wrong Biases for the afternoon belonged to Retallick, McKellar, Noad, Wood and Piltz, while resting touchers were recorded by Caffery and Dennis Dean.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.