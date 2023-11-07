Networking activities: Engage in dynamic networking activities designed to break the ice and forge meaningful connections with fellow attendees.



Meet key community members: Be informed by the local guest panel, featuring prominent community members who will share their experiences and insights into the lifestyle within the shire.



Lunch at Whitton Malt House: Savor a delectable lunch at the iconic Whitton Malt House, where participants can enjoy not only fantastic food, but the charming ambiance that reflects the area's rich produce.

Industry Tours: Explore the heart of our shire's industry with guided tours of Toorak Winery, Voyager Craft Malt and Southern Cotton. Gain firsthand knowledge of these vital enterprises and discover the craftsmanship behind their products.