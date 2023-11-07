MOVING to a new place can be a daunting process, but a new Leeton business is on hand to make the transition an easier one.
Localise You, which was founded by Leeton's Maryann Iannelli, will host a day of connection, exploration and community building at its upcoming Familiarise and Socialise event on Wednesday, November 29.
This welcome and orientation event will offer an array of exciting experiences that will leave all residents connected and educated about life in Leeton shire.
Mrs Iannelli said the event will not just be an orientation, it will be a celebration of Leeton's community spirit, diversity, and economic potential.
She said the day was open to those who may be a new member of the community or even a familiar face, there would be something for all to enjoy.
Some of the key initiatives happening on the day will include:
The event will be held on November 29 from 8.30am to 5.30pm, starting at the Hydro Hotel. Cost is $249, with bookings available online at localiseyou.com.au.
Mrs Iannelli said Localise You was a one-of-a-kind event service for the region, exclusively created for Leeton shire to showcase the community to newcomers.
"If you have recently moved to Leeton shire for work or a tree change, the Familiarise and Socialise event is designed to provide you with an immersive introduction to the local lifestyle, a genuine connection to the community and abundant opportunities to foster meaningful social connections," she said.
"Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to enrich your Leeton experience.
"Join us on November 29 to experience local appreciation, joviality and friendly community spirit."
For more information, email maryann@localiseyou.com.au.
