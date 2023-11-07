A CHARITY dedicated to promoting female participation in traditionally male-dominated trades will be bringing a special program to Leeton shire.
The Empowered Women in Trades (EWIT) will host a Women in Maintenance Trades program, set to take place in Yanco and Leeton from November 14 to 16.
This program offers an opportunity for women and non-binary individuals aged 17 and over to explore thriving careers in maintenance trades, including fitter and turner, electrical, and plumbing.
The program is conceived to remove gender stereotypes in the trades industry, equipping participants with the knowledge and skills required to excel in these traditionally male-centric fields.
This program is inclusive, welcoming individuals of all ages, with no upper age limit and cost-free.
EWIT founder Hacia Atherton emphasised the significance of this initiative.
"Empowering women and non-binary people in rural areas to embrace maintenance trades is not just about job creation; it's about community transformation through the support of the Trade Pathways Program by Training Services NSW," she said.
"We're opening doors to employment and championing a movement that redefines the landscape of skilled trades in our communities.
"Every woman and non-binary person we engage is a step towards a more diverse, inclusive, and vibrant future for skilled trades in Australia."
Program highlights include:
The program is made possible through the support of partners TAFE NSW, AMPC, Think Digital, and JBS Riverina.
The event will be held at various locations in Leeton and Yanco.
To apply to take part, visit https://ewitrades.com/upcoming-events-and-programs/.
