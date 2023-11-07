After only starting his season recently, Jack Painting showed why he only needs to play once a month delivering a nice little 10 under Par 26 nett to open his twilight season campaign.
For two weeks in a row, When's Smoko players have taken the top spot as they hope to continue the rise to the top, even if Ryan Mahalm can't get on the scoreboard currently averaging 39 nett.
Painting was the round five player-of-the-week.
Other worthy notables of the 307 rounds completed last week include Peter Broadhead 29, Brendan O'Connell and Mat Boots 30, Cruzey Dale, Ben Richards and Jack Norden 31, Tyler Dunn, Leo Plant, Tyler O'Connell, Brad Barker, Isaac Houghton, Benny Fisher, Kyron Patterson, Dean Morris 32 and a host of players on 33.
The ball cut off was 33 and below.
Teams who climbed the ladder included Fade Aways on 166, When's Smoko 167 followed by the Stingrays on 168, Balls Deep 173 and the Snap Cats on 174.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Those who fell from grace included The Fellaaa's and the Tin Shed Rattlers, who don't seem to cope well when lead motivator Rick Harrison doesn't play.
A short reminder the MS Charity Golf Day, which is four-person Ambrose and is being held Sunday, November 19.
Spots are filling fast as it is one of the club's most popular events for all players, including twilighters.
Callaway expert fitter Max Guerry will be at the club on Thursday, November 23.
Anyone that would like a fitting with some of Callaway's newest products, let Jason Mimmo know next time you see him to book a spot.
