All of the latest news from Leeton's twilight golf competition, round five

November 7 2023 - 11:00am
It was another big week on Leeton's twilight golf course. Picture file
After only starting his season recently, Jack Painting showed why he only needs to play once a month delivering a nice little 10 under Par 26 nett to open his twilight season campaign.

