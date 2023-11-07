LEETON women's rugby player Amie Fazekas has reflected on a jam-packed representative season that had her competing in competitions across two states and the ACT.
Fazekas has this year been on the Brumbies pathways program and, in June, was selected in the Brumbies Provincial Championship with the SIRU women's representative squad.
The side travelled to Goulburn on June 10, played against South Coast Monaro, securing a 27-0 victory.
From this game, the ACT Country women's team was selected.
"I was excited when I received the call inviting me to play in this squad," Fazekas said.
"We travelled for training to Tumut and Yass as this team was made up of women from both Southern Inland and South Coast Monaro."
This team headed to Batemans Bay to play on September 9 where they took on the ACT City women's side.
It was a tough match up, with the City side getting the win on the day.
"This game was the selection for the ACT and SNSW Kestrels women's team ... on my way home on Sunday the 10th I received the exciting call that I had been selected for the Kestrels," Fazekas said.
"This meant a lot of time and commitment, as we were required to travel to Canberra for three training sessions a week.
"Southern Inland Rugby Union was a fantastic support for this as they assisted with travel to help keep travel costs down."
On September 16, the Kestrels had a trial match at Brumbies headquarters in Canberra against the Presidents 15s squad from Sydney.
"(This) was a tough game and we went down to them, but it gave us a great starting point for improvements as the main goal was the Australian Rugby Union Shield in Brisbane being played from Wednesday September 27 to Monday, October 2."
The team headed off to the Australian Rugby Union Shield on September 26, with the first game on September 27 against ADF, with the Kestrels winning 15-10.
"Our second game, played on September 29, was against NSW Country Corellas - we went down to them in a close match 20-17," Fazekas said.
"Our third game was played on September 30 against SA Black Falcons and we won this game 39-7."
The Kestrels finished second in the pool, leaving them to battle it out for third and fourth position against Victoria on October 2. They were able to successfully defeat Victoria 19-5, meaning they finished third overall.
"This was a fantastic achievement for the Kestrels being the first time they have participated in this tournament," Fazekas said.
"This is such a great pathway for the Brumbies Super W.
"It was one of the best experiences I have had with rugby, learning so many new skills and improving greatly on the ones that I had.
"Also meeting so many amazing talented ladies and being coached and supported by some incredible people all the way through this.
"I could not be more grateful, especially from all the support of my family, friends and workplace."
