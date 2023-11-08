Whitton's 'big sale' a top day for all

Whitton's "big garage sale" was a great success with favorable weather, plenty of people and an interesting array of bargains on offer at all the home locations, as well as the community hall.
Adding to the day was the Sweet Cones Ice Cream Van and the Black Dog Ride marquee with the unmissable "big Winston mascot".
The pub and the club each had something for their patrons for Melbourne Cup this week.
A Calcutta and sweeps on Monday at the pub and the club opened early on Tuesday with nibbles and sweeps on offer.
Students at Whitton-Murrami Public School have a very busy term four.
Starting with an excursion for the primary students to Bendigo, Ballarat, and Melbourne.
They were joined by students from Wamoon Public School for a fantastic few days away, full of fun and learning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, the K-2 students enjoyed a Possum Magic performance at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
The students have also enjoyed golf at Leeton for sport, participated in a soccer gala day, hosted a Grandparents Day morning tea and celebrated World Teachers Day.
Stage three students joined up with other schools at the recent Boys to the Bush day of action in Leeton.
Coming up is the Book Fair, Jump Rope for Heart and the swimming program.
The Little Scholars Kindy program will wrap up on November 22, with a picnic in the park, while the year six students will be participating in the high school transition during November.
School presentation day will be on Wednesday, December 13 at 10am in the Hall.
Everyone is invited to attend, RSVP by phoning the school on 6955 2631.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.