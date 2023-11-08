The Irrigator
Local leader column with Tracy Catlin, Whitton community news | November 2023

By Tracy Catlin
November 8 2023 - 11:00am
Whitton's 'big sale' a top day for all
Whitton's "big garage sale" was a great success with favorable weather, plenty of people and an interesting array of bargains on offer at all the home locations, as well as the community hall.

