THE Leeton Eagles finished with a victory and a loss to their name over arch rivals Griffith on the weekend.
It was another stunning victory for the women's team, steamrolling the Demons 62-46 as they continue their undefeated run during the 2023 season.
Maddy Routley was the player-of-the-match for the Leeton side after she top-scored with 16 points.
The women's team have been enjoying a solid run of success in the competition in 2023 as they gun for back-to-back titles.
Meanwhile, in the men's game the Leeton Eagles went down in a close encounter 81-70.
Kobe O'Callaghan was Leeton's best for the match as they now seek to again return to their winning ways.
Coach Adam Chilko will be hoping that return to form kicks off again this weekend against West Wyalong.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The game is an away one for the Eagles, who will be hoping they return with two wins to their names.
The final round of matches will be played on Saturday, November 18 where Leeton will take on Narrandera.
The following weekend on November 25 will be the finals. In the other match this weekend, the Griffith Demons will host the Narrandera Knights.
Keep up-to-date with all things MIA League on its Facebook page.
