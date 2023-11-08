A week out from a senate vote that could make or break MIA irrigators, Griffith and Leeton mayors have delivered stern warnings.
The Federal Government's Water Bill 2023 proposes amendments to the 2012 Murray-Darling Basin Plan and will be voted on by the senate on November 15.
It will become law if voted in.
"Buybacks will decimate one of the most prosperous growing areas in Australia. Our government forefathers knew the potential of this area, it's a pity our current government seems determined to destroy that legacy," Griffith Mayor Doug Curran said.
"Once we lose food security, we will be reliant on imports and we will have no control over our own destiny."
Cr Curran said a lack of consultation on the ground with water minister Tanya Plibersek was particularly troubling.
"The senators haven't engaged with us enough and the MIA is going to be in the eye of the storm," Cr Curran said.
"They need to look 15, 20 years down the track rather than within the election cycle. If the bill passes, they won't be around to see the repercussions. They don't understand what they are doing or the long term impacts.
"I think it's disrespectful that Tanya has not visited the MIA to hear the concerns on the ground. She hasn't bothered to consult with us or the community."
Former ALP water minister Tony Burke said in 2012, "socio economic neutrality testing was a key policy component introduced by Labor to ensure Basin communities weren't decimated by buybacks."
Just over ten years later, Cr Curran feels that still rings true and more importantly, indicates Labor has back-flipped on policy due to a lack of understanding.
"The big question for Tanya is, was Tony right or wrong? If he was wrong, why was he and why hasn't something been done to try and improve the situation in the years since?" Cr Curran said.
Cr Curran says he values the health of river systems and believes a surplus of 450 gigalitres will actually be detrimental to the environment.
"The river simply won't be able to handle it," Cr Curran said. "It's clear we cannot get it through the system. It will go out and over the top of the river, decimating the state forests," Cr Curran said.
Leeton mayor Tony Reneker, agrees, saying adding 450 gigalitres to the basin would be akin to 'pouring water into a full bucket.'
"Many people don't realise just how much 450 gigalitres is. It's half the capacity of Burrinjuck Dam," Cr Reneker said.
"I know in our area we use around 620 gigalitres a year for irrigation so to take out 450 gigs leaves a significant hole.
"I absolutely support the health of rivers but I think there's enough there. Recently I was at the Murray Darling Basin conference at Murray Bridge and to be honest, the water there is looking good.
"If it comes in it will be devastating, not just for farmers but for communities and offshoots, from manufacturing to sporting organisations. Everyone will suffer."
Murray Darling Association Region 9 Chairman, Glen Andreazza, feels the reintroduction of water buybacks and the removal of socio-economic neutrality testing is of particular concern.
"The Government appear hell bent on achieving water recovery targets without any "further delay" and they will pay whatever is required to have farmers agree to sell their water to them to achieve this politically opportunistic agenda," he said
"Centralised bureaucracies are totally disconnected with those who live and work in the Murray Darling Basin. Community and business confidence in the Basin will be decimated by this Government agenda and our Nation as a whole will suffer the consequences for generations to come.
"This Bill is about securing political seats in Parliament leading into the next election, not the greater good of the Basin as a whole."
