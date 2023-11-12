Match of the week in the Leeton squash clubs spring competition Ondria Miller and Lauren Wickes, Miller hold to snatch victory 6-11,11-3,11-5,15-17,16-14.
Monday night saw the undefeated Wanderers keep their winning ways going, this time they defeated the Jets in a clean sweep. Brian O'Leary and Chevaughn Moore both recording solid wins.
Jack Miller had to work harder for his win, Jack defeating his sister 6-11,11-9,7-11,11-8,11-9.
Glories defeated the Roars, Col Thompson and Alec Tait winning for the Glories.
Carol Davidson defeated Miranda Tait to secure a few points for the Roars. Mariners defeated the Bulls 3-0. Will Rawle, Christopher Newman and Isabel Thompson all playing well for team Mariners.
Tuesday night team Kings defeated the Jackjumpers. Brad Woolner and Eden Reilly won their games with style which made points even for the teams.
Gary Thompson had to work hard to secure the Kings win, Thompson defeating Will Gray-Mills 11-3,9-11,8-11,11-7,11-4.
RELATED
Taipans defeated the Phoenixes, Trevor Whitby and Simone Bruno winning for the Taipans. Adrian Sheldrick was the sole winning for the Phoenixes, Sheldrick won against Simon Jackson 11-5,11-9,8-11,11-6.
Breakers defeated the Wildcats, Will Nardi and Brodie Lashbrook playing a great running match with Nardi winning 11-9,3-11,11-8,5-11,11-6.
Wednesday evening and Evonne Saddler got her team the Lions off to a good start by defeating Bear Wynn.
The Tigers then took control of the match up by taking the rest of the wins Garry Walker and David Cross winning well.
Adele Thompson also won for the Tigers, Adele had a tougher battle winning 11-9,6-11,7-11,11-3,12-10 against Naomi Rawle.
The Cats got the better of the Crows, Rose Looby, Lizette Taylor and Jason Curry winning their matches.
Zac Fairweather was the only winner for the Crows, he defeated Alayna Croucamp 11-6,7-11,6-11,11-8,11-9. The Magpies defeated the Demons, wins going to Jack Miller, Katie McAliece and Simone Bruno. Sean Ryan got the Magpies on the board by defeating Gary Thompson 3-0.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.