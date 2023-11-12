The Irrigator
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/ads.txt

East Wagga-Kooringal sign Leeton-Whitton ruck Mason Drybugh

MM
By Matt Malone
November 13 2023 - 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

East Wagga-Kooringal has landed the prized signing of experienced Leeton-Whitton ruck Mason Dryburgh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.