"It's no different to the women's program, we're looking at 10 females going, you know what, these girls are a chance at getting drafted so how do best prepare them in their last 18s year. One, they're going obviously through their HSC and exams and what not but also the pathway from a football perspective and how you best prepare them and put them against the best players in the country; ie. the Coates League for ladies and boys, give them the opportunity to play in front of AFL recruiters and play against the best 18-year-olds in the country."

