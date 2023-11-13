The Irrigator
Leeton Eagles pick up a win and loss from trip to West Wyalong in MIA League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:12pm
The Leeton Eagles men need a final-round win to keep their hopes of reaching finals alive after falling to defeat in the penultimate round.

