The Leeton Eagles men need a final-round win to keep their hopes of reaching finals alive after falling to defeat in the penultimate round.
Trips to take on the Wildcats proved to be among the most difficult in the league, with the West Wyalong side undefeated on their home court in the men's competition.
Having defeated the Wildcats for the first time in the competition during round two, the Eagles would have headed across with confidence, knowing their season was on the line, with the winner likely to book their spot in the men's decider in a fortnight's time.
The Eagles gave a good account for themselves but would eventually fall to an 80-69 defeat.
It wasn't all bad news for the Eagles as the women's side were able to keep their undefeated title defence alive with a victory over the West Wyalong side.
Leeton have blown the women's competition away in 2023, and with one round to go before finals, their perfect record of five wins from five games and have wrapped up the minor premiership with a round remaining.
The strong season continued as they came away with a 63-46 win over the Wildcats, with Maddy Irvin top-scoring with 20 points for the Eagles.
The Leeton side will close out their regular season with a trip to Narrandera on Saturday.
