The Irrigator
Home/ads.txt

Giants Academy coach Tadhg Kennelly wants more Riverina girls to join

MM
By Matt Malone
November 14 2023 - 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GIANTS Academy head coach Tadhg Kennelly wants to attract more of the Riverina's girls into their pathway program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.