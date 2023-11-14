Walker takes round six honour on the twilight course

A beautiful 30 nett for the Munchausen's Garry Walker in round six of twilight golf propelled him to a player-of-the-round performance.
Walker took the honour on a countback after Peter Taylor from Dirty Sanchez, who also returned a six under par 30.
Walker took the countback because of his solid spare cards that PT didn't have.
Both players will only lose four strokes as they have played five-plus rounds so far this season.
Other worthy notables of the 241 rounds completed last week include young rising stars Alec Tait and Isaac McWhinnie on 31 as was Matt Senes.
The 32s included Gracie Henman, Matt Aliendi, Dionne Wornes, Liam Horton, Brett McWhinnie, John Gavel, Glenn O'Callaghan and Rhys Wilesmith. Stuart Symes, Robyn Locke, Frank Iannelli, John Jackson, Jade Hodge, Lucha Tumolero and Harley Gallagher all returned 33s with a host of players on 34.
The ball cut off was 34 and below.
In the first "in season" challenge last Thursday night, the top-of-the-table Swig n Swing narrowly defeated Whens Smoko by two strokes.
Unfortunately, Ryan Mahalm drowned a couple on 17 for a 10 that really switched the match on its head with just the 18th to play.
The Bagrats were the best performed team of the round with 174 followed by The Munchausen's, The Murrumbidge Muppets and the Superwash Mates rounding out the mentions.
Don't forget this Sunday's MS Charity Day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This is a four-person Ambrose and there's a few spaces left in one of the club's most popular events for all players, including twilighters.
The timesheet is on the pro shop door so book your spot now.
If you just want to play a twilight round this weekend just avoid 9am to 12.30 Saturday and Sunday, before or after these times is still okay.
Callaway expert fitter Max Guerry will be at the club on November 23 if you'd like a fitting with some of Callaway's newest products.
Let Jason know next time you see him to book a spot.
