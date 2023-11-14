The Irrigator
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Garry Walker Leeton's twilight golf round six player-of-the-week

November 14 2023 - 11:00am
Walker takes round six honour on the twilight course
A beautiful 30 nett for the Munchausen's Garry Walker in round six of twilight golf propelled him to a player-of-the-round performance.

