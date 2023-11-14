The Irrigator
Catch up on all of the latest news from the Leeton Soldiers men's bowls group

By Wrong Bias
November 14 2023 - 1:00pm
Dennis Dean prepares to make a delivery. Picture supplied
An early morning storm had a detrimental effect on numbers for last week's Soldiers Club Thursday social bowls day.

