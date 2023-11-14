An early morning storm had a detrimental effect on numbers for last week's Soldiers Club Thursday social bowls day.
Rink four had the closest game of the afternoon, with Len Eason and Mick McAliece overcoming a wrong bias indiscretion by McAliece to score nine shots on the final six ends to over run Len Clare and Terry Dale 23-22.
It was entertainment at its very best on rink five where life-of-the-party, Greg Caffery, not only put opposing lead Dennis Dean to the sword, but extraordinarily went onto register the day's only resting toucher.
Then, to ensure his name was well and truly up in lights, he bowled one of the day's two wrong biases.
Caffery and John Leech won 14 of the 22 ends played on their way to a comprehensive 21-11 victory over Leo Plant and Dean.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On rink six, Rattles Retallick suffered a demoralising 22-12 defeat at the hands of Phil Morris.
Morris and teammate Bruce Dale took full advantage of lead John Breed's dominance to win 13 of the 18 ends played.
The only resting toucher for the afternoon was recorded by Caffery, while wrong biases were registered by McAliece and Caffery.
Nominations for the club's final championship of the year, the drawn fours, will close on November 22.
The championship will begin on Saturday, November 25 with the final scheduled to be played on the day of the club's end of year Christmas party and presentation day.
