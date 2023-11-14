The Irrigator
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

DPE seeking guidance from Murrumbidgee residents on Federal Govt proposals

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 14 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee district residents are being encouraged to have their say on two major infrastructure projects aiming to revitalise irrigation infrastructure that could return up to 750 megalitres of water into the environment. Picture by Allan Wilson
Murrumbidgee district residents are being encouraged to have their say on two major infrastructure projects aiming to revitalise irrigation infrastructure that could return up to 750 megalitres of water into the environment. Picture by Allan Wilson

Murrumbidgee residents are being asked to weigh in on the federal government's proposal of two major infrastructure projects that could return up to 750 megalitres of water into the environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.