Police charge three people wit firearms offences after storage safety inspection at Jerilderie

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 15 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:01pm
Police have charged a man and woman following a safe storage inspection in the Riverina. Picture by Ash Smith
Police have charged two men and a woman after a safe storage inspection in the Riverina in which several firearms were seized.

