A man accused of setting another man alight, leaving him with significant burns, at the Deni Ute Muster has had the case heard in court for the first time.
Coolamon Shire resident Nicholas Wyllie, 18, was represented by a solicitor in the Deniliquin Local Court on Wednesday over multiple charges relating to the incident in late September.
A 22-year-old man was found suffering significant facial burns and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Alfred Hospital in Victoria in a serious condition.
Police began an investigation into the incident and following inquiries arrested Wyllie at Wagga police station on October 2.
He was charged with do grievous bodily harm by the use of corrosive fluid, reckless grievous bodily harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The matter was adjourned to Deniliquin Local Court on January 9 with bail to continue.
