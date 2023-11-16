With Christmas approaching at a rather fast speed, the Lions Club of Leeton and its well-loved train is in preparation for the tour of the festive lights throughout the community.
For many years the Lions train has been the popular way to view the festive lights in the Leeton community and 2023 will be no different, according to club president Greg Deeves.
"All family members can view the lights without having to concentrate on traffic and tight maneuvering in Leeton streets," Mr Deeves said.
"Passengers can enjoy the colorful Christmas lights and let Lions do the driving.
"As in past years, passengers are encouraged to participate in the festive spirit by singing well known Christmas carols and wishing the general public a seasonal greeting."
Tours, as in the past, will start from Market Plaza carpark at 8.30pm and usually take about two hours.
Dates for planned tours are: December 5, December 6, December 7, December 12, December 13, December 14, December 19, December 20 and December 21.
The cost for a seat has been kept at $5 per head and bookings can be made from Monday, November 20 at Leeton Steel at 32 Pine Avenue or by phoning 6953 4233 during business hours.
Tickets must be paid for and picked up prior to departure. Lions EFTPOS machine will be available and cash also accepted.
Three additional trips have been planned, for special occasions on December 22, December 23 and December 24. The costs for these trips are $10 per head.
The Lions Train will also be in operation at the planned Light Up Leeton Christmas carnival and concert in Mountford Park on Sunday, December 3.
Lions Christmas Cakes will be available at the Leeton branch of Beyond Bank and from Leeton Steel.
Because of inflation a small increase in price for these delicious products had to be made.
The new price for the 1.5 kg cake iS $20 and for the 1kg cake $16.
