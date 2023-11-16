The Irrigator
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Local leader column with Bob Strempel from the Lions Club of Leeton | November 2023

By Bob Strempel
November 16 2023 - 11:00am
Craig Willis prepares to take a booking for the Lions train Christmas light tour. Picture supplied
With Christmas approaching at a rather fast speed, the Lions Club of Leeton and its well-loved train is in preparation for the tour of the festive lights throughout the community.

