Rankins Springs filmmaker Rhys Jack Parsons is on a mission to raise the profile of mental health awareness in small communities and bring services to towns like his.
The 28-year-old studied screenwriting and filmmaking in Melbourne before moving back to the area, and is now eager to use his skills to generate awareness in country areas.
Mr Parsons has started a GoFundMe page raising funds to make a short film exploring these very issues, with the goal of supporting not-for-profit organisation Boys to the Bush, support a Headspace counsellor to visit the community regularly and even establish a cinema that will continue to raise funds to advocate for mental health.
He also hopes the film will lead to the creation of his first feature which will deal with many of the same themes as the short film he is embarking on, 'Drums.'
It's as much a personal journey for the fourth generation Rankins Springs man as it is a professional pursuit, and he hopes the culmination of hiring local actors and crew members to see his dream come to life will also make strides to support those doing it tough.
"As an artist I feel country people are about ten years behind their city counterparts in terms of gaining the services and support needed in the mental health space," Mr Parsons said.
"There needs to be more of a focus on rural areas and I believe Australia would be far better off having the voices of small communities heard more meaningfully in the national dialogue.
"I spent a good amount of time studying filmmaking in Melbourne to gain the skills to do this. Now I'm ready to make an impact in my area."
Mr Parsons shared an insight into the story of 'Drums' which is about a school student grappling with his own mental health following the passing of his mother.
"The film opens with a kid drumming and that inter-cuts with his regular day of going to school. We see him get into a fight with a bully which leads to an altercation with a teacher and a principal," he said.
"The idea is to show that just because kids act out, doesn't mean they're bad. It can signal more going on than what meets the eye.
"There is no happy ending with this story; I feel it's important to be frank and honest about these issues. I want viewers to react and feel the anguish and emotions of the main character."
Mr Parsons hopes many of the actors and crew will be sourced locally and is already open to hearing from interested candidates.
"We will have five to six actors playing various roles and there will also be extras - I'm thinking between 30 and 40," he said.
"We will be holding auditions in Griffith and potentially Wagga. My hope is to start shooting around Easter."
Those wishing to find out more about the production and to donate can click here.
Meanwhile, budding actors and crew hoping to be a part of the film can contact Mr Parsons at writer@rhysparsons.com.au
