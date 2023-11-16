LEETON'S Noah Sands is one step closer to achieving a motorsport dream come true.
Sands has announced he will be competing in the Dunlop Super 2 Series in 2024, which is a tier below the V8 Supercars competition.
The V8 Supercars is the ultimate dream for the young racer, who already has a long and storied history on the track.
Sands started out in go-karts before moving up to Formula Ford and Formula 3.
Sands will next year be competing in a factory Ford Mustang and is aiming to take the title.
"It's really exciting to be making the step up, it's been in the making for a while, but it's good the big bosses in the game are taking notice of my hard work and dedication to my craft," he said.
Sands will contest seven rounds of the Dunlop series in 2024 and hopes to recreate the success he had in Formula Ford and Formula 3.
"Formula 3 was a great year for me," he said.
"Winning the title I think gave me more of a mental boost than anything.
"Knowing I'm one of Australia's quickest up-and-comers gives me the confidence and reassurance the program I'm following is working."
Noah will be aligned with Tickford Racing for next season, a team that has won championships and has Bathurst crowns.
"Tickford has always been the goal for me, watching Mark Winterbottom when I was growing up, seeing him dominate for years, and Cam Waters recently having success, has given me the drive to get there.
"So, to now finally be there is a pretty proud moment for myself."
Sands' schedule kicks off in a few weeks with testing before round one at Bathurst in 2024.
