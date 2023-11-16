Successful accommodation

Welcome to BJ's Accommodation, an outstanding investment opportunity nestled in a central location.
This unique property is currently utilised as short-stay accommodation, and presents a fantastic chance for investors seeking a lucrative venture in the thriving Leeton real estate market.
The charming property features a beautifully preserved period home, exuding character and warmth.
The main residence has been thoughtfully divided into a fully self-contained two-bedroom unit, offering comfort and convenience.
Ideal for those seeking a more private retreat, a separate one-bedroom unit at the rear adds flexibility to the property's accommodation options.
Beyond this, there are three, fully self-contained two-bedroom units, accessible from the rear lane.
These units provide comfort and convenience for both guests or tenants, and unlock the potential for multiple income streams
With a current reputation as the sought-after BJ's Accommodation, there is proven short-stay success. The existing business model provides a solid foundation for expansion and continued profitability.
Situated directly opposite the Leeton Soldiers Club, this property benefits from a central location with easy walking access to local amenities, dining, and entertainment.
