Property of the Week

121 Acacia Avenue, Leeton

November 17 2023 - 8:30am
Successful accommodation
Successful accommodation

9 Bed | 5 Bath | 0 Car

  • 121 Acacia Avenue, Leeton
  • $950,000
  • Agency: McGrath Riverina
  • Contact: Andrew Pellow 0488 226 135 | Craig Tyrrell 0473 748 272
  • Inspect: By appointment

Welcome to BJ's Accommodation, an outstanding investment opportunity nestled in a central location.

