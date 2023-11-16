A MUST-WIN match is on the horizon for the the Leeton Eagles men this weekend against Narrandera.
The men's team needs to win to secure a spot on the finals day of the competition, which will take place in Leeton on Saturday, November 25.
Last weekend, the side took on West Wyalong, going down in a close contest 80-69.
Men's coach Adam Chilko said it was a "tough loss".
"There were definitely parts in the game where we did some really great things, we executed really well offensively at times," he said.
"Defensively, we missed some rotations and it led to uncontested lay ups and that sort of thing.
"We need to be better defensively and also with our rebounding as well."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Chilko labelled both West Wyalong and Griffith as the two benchmark sides of the competition, but said Leeton was also in the mix for the title.
They will need to beat Narrandera this weekend in order to have a shot at the MIA League men's title.
"West Wyalong on the weekend played really well against us to their credit," Chilko said.
"The competition is pretty even to be fair.
"We play Narrandera this weekend and I know they will give a good fight, it will be another good game for us."
The goal for the men's side on Saturday against the Knights will be to focus on their processes and iron out some of the areas of their game that can be improved on.
"Especially defence ... (Wednesday night's) session we (focused) on pretty much on defence," Chilko said.
"If we can nail that into the court, it will give us opportunities.
"We want to get out and run the ball and score in transition."
Meanwhile, the Leeton Eagles women's side kept their winning streak going last weekend against West Wyalong, picking up a 63-46 victory.
They head into the weekend's game against Narrandera still undefeated, having not lost a game since last year's MIA League women's grand final win.
The side will hope to keep that record in place against Narrandera before turning their attention firmly to their title defence the following weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.