Around 400 people attended 'Taste of the Basin' as part of Farrer MP Sussan Ley's demonstration against water buybacks at Parliament House on Wednesday night.
MPs from all sides of politics, their staff and some 20 producers - including Sunrice, Calabria Family Wines and Aquna Sustainable Murray Cod - were invited by Ms Ley and her Coalition colleagues to showcase and sample some of the best produce the MIA and beyond has to offer.
Ms Ley said the function was deliberately timed to coincide with Federal Parliament debating proposed government amendments to the environmental take of water from the area, a decision which could permanently damage and diminish the region's standing as Australia's capital of irrigated agriculture'.
Ms Ley's goal was to provide a sampling of the produce grown throughout the Murray Darling Basin as a means to deliver the warning to those gathered, particularly MPs from both ends of the Murray Darling Basin such as Barker MP Tony Pasin, NSW senator Perin Davey, Nicholls MP Sam Birrell, Member for Maranoa David Littleproud and Member for Mallee Anne Webster.
MIA producers Sunrice, Calabria Family Wines and others were on hand to share how the bill would affect them.
In Parliament earlier that day, Ms Ley warned of the devastation the bill would cause to 'one of the world's largest and most productive river basins, accounting for $19 billion of agricultural output.'
"The Government's Water Amendment legislation - to be debated by the Senate in coming days - puts the future of our food and fibre production on a knife's edge," Ms Ley said.
"The decisions we make in this house matter...and make big differences in the lives of our peoples. It also has the potential to drive up supermarket prices even further.
"To those opposite (Labor MPs)...imagine going back to your electorates this weekend and letting your constituents know the federal government just added even more to your fresh food and grocery bill.
"The farmers here today have spent much of the last ten years adapting to a drier climate, improving their irrigation practices, and preserving as much of our precious water as possible.
"I ask you to let them keep doing that job," she said.
