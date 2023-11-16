The socio-emotional perks of pet-friendly holiday

You can take your furry friends on holiday with you and make them a part of your adventure. picture Shutterstock

Leaving your pet behind when going on a holiday can be tough, and the separation can take away the joy and relaxation you're seeking.



Fortunately, you don't have to go through it. You can take your furry friends on holiday with you and make them a part of your adventure. This way, your entire family goes on holiday together, enriching the whole experience.

But the success of your trip depends on how well you chalk things out. If you're looking for a great starting point to plan your pet-friendly holiday, you should consider checking out online resources.



Read on to get to know the advantages of a holiday trip with your beloved pet.

1. Strengthens pet-owner relationship

Going on holiday with your pet strengthens your relationship, apart from sharing new experiences together. In many cases, it's when you're free from work duties, giving you plenty of time to spend with your furry friend. This allows you to understand them better; in turn, they get more attached to you. This builds trust and deepens the connection between you two.

Traveling with pets also presents rare possibilities for interactive play beyond your typical routine. It's an excellent break from the norm, injecting thrill into the equation. Each walk and game becomes a fresh delight, fostering a more solid bond with your pet.

2. Fosters owner's emotional health

Traveling with a pet is therapeutic. Firstly, you don't feel guilty for leaving them behind. That means peace of mind. The mutual happiness is a definite boost to your emotional well-being.

It's no secret that many people experience increased joy when accompanied by their pets. The wag of the dog's tail or the cat's soft purr is enough to spark excitement.



The interaction between humans and pets lowers the stress hormone cortisol while increasing levels of the feel-good hormone oxytocin. The resulting bliss is rare to find elsewhere. In fact, a recent survey reported that 84 per cent of patients with post-traumatic stress disorder experienced significant symptom reduction after being paired with a service dog.

3. Relieves pet's stress

Pets get stressed, too, just like humans. But being in the presence of their owners gives them a huge sense of relief. As a result, they feel more relaxed, unlike when they're left at home with unfamiliar faces. It gives them a deep sense of security and comfort. As with humans, cortisol levels in pets decrease when they travel with their owners.

4. Enhances social interactions

Pets have a tendency to draw people together. They often break the ice when you bump into new friends or strangers, inviting smiles and igniting conversations.

When you visit a park or hotel with your cat or dog, there's a high likelihood of fellow pet owners approaching you to share stories or exchange pleasantries. And they'll often stick around for a while, hoping the pets will play together. In essence, furry folks can turn simple outings into social events, adding warmth and a sense of community.

As they do so, you can take this time to know the pet owners more. It's a networking opportunity you'd want to capitalise on. You never know how this newfound connection will benefit you in the future.

5. Improves health

Going on holiday with your pet compels you to engage in more physical activity. This includes long walks, beachside runs, hikes, and swimming. Such exercises benefit not just your health but also your pet's, not to mention that they stimulate endorphins, making you and your furry friend feel happier.

A study of 240 married couples revealed that those with pets have lower blood pressure and lower heart rates at rest than those without. Pet ownership is also linked to a reduced risk of heart disease.

Pets who engage in regular physical activity are often more relaxed and don't have significant behavioural problems.

These health benefits are enough reason to include your pet in your holiday plans.

6. Cost-effective

Travelling with pets helps you save money.

First, you won't need a pet sitter. Pet-sitting rates vary from AUD$15 to AUD$60 per visit/hour, depending on where you live and how long the carer will be with your pet. And if you choose dog boarding, you'll spend around AUD$30 to AUD$70. These costs can add up quickly during longer trips.

Traveling with your furry friend might also be cheaper. Many hotels offer pet-friendly accommodation at no extra cost.

