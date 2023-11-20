The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition is coming to an end with the penultimate round played last week.
Wanderers are the runaway leaders of Monday's competition and they continued on their winning way, scoring a 2-1 victory over Mariners with Brian O'Leary and Jack Miller defeating Will Rawle and Katie McAliece respectively.
Isabel Thompson beat Ondria Miller to get one back for Mariners.
Second-placed Glories had a 2-1 win over Bulls.
All matches were decided in four games with Col Thompson downing Anthony Iannelli, Alec Tait beat Lauren Wickes but Miranda Tait lost to Erin Draper.
Victories to Carol Davidson against Naomi Rawle and Marni Cunningham over Nicole Onwuekwe gave Roars a 2-1 win against Jets, however Kathryn Bechaz lost to Nick Croucamp.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Kings lead Tuesday's competition, but they suffered a 2-1 loss to Phoenixes.
Brian O'Leary lost the first two games to Nick Croucamp, but finished strongly to win 3-2 and Adrian Sheldrick beat Gary Thompson.
Kings winner was Cadell Thompson who won 3-2 against Callum Sheldrick.
Brodie Lashbrook defeated Simon Jackson and Ondria Miller beat Simone Bruno in four to clinch a 2-1 victory for Wildcats over Taipans.
Trev Whitby fought back after losing the first two games to Declan Ryan to win 3-2 for Taipans.
Jackjumpers scored a 2-1 win over Breakers with Maanu Alexander beating Kathryn Bechaz and Eden Reilly winning 3-1 against Lauren Wickes but Paul Payne lost to Will Nardi.
Tigers are in top spot in Wednesday's competition but they suffered a 3-1 loss to fourth placed Demons.
Sean Ryan edged out David Cross in the match-of-the-week, winning 11-5, 6-11, 18-16, 7-11, 13-11.
Brendon Looby beat Adele Thompson 3-2, Samuel Mills defeated Bear Wynn 3-1 but Jack Miller lost to Garry Walker.
Second-placed Lions and third-placed Cats finished on two matches and seven games each with Lions winning on points 139-107.
Simone Bruno defeated Rose Looby 3-1 and Bryan Shepley beat Alayna Croucamp.
Cats winners were Jason Curry who downed Will Gray-Mills 3-1 and Lizette Taylor-Gown beat Naomi Rawle.
Zac Fairweather defeated Gary Thompson in four to lead Crows to a 3-1 victory over Magpies.
Finley Sales won the fifth game 11-8 to edge out Carol Davidson and Narelle Ryan had a 3-1 win over Katie McAliece, but Rose Looby lost to Simone Bruno.
