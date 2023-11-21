The Irrigator
Leeton's twilight golf round seven player-of-the-week goes to Stuart Browne

November 21 2023 - 11:00am
The round seven twilight golf player-of-the-week was decided on a countback.
THERE were three 28 netts for round seven of the twilight golf competition, which meant a countback was required to separate Bobbi Curry, Matt Meline and Stuart Browne.

Local News

