THERE were three 28 netts for round seven of the twilight golf competition, which meant a countback was required to separate Bobbi Curry, Matt Meline and Stuart Browne.
Browne had a 36 spare card in hand, so he claimed the victory as round seven's player of the week.
All three players have played the minimum five rounds so far, so only lose four strokes.
Other worthy notables of the 255 rounds completed last week include Rob Fiumara and Benny Matthews on 30, a beautiful 31 from Lisa Schmetzer, Marcus Wynn, Daryl Odewahn, Nathan Symes, Peter Broadhead, Frank Millemaggi, Tamara Ingold, Chris Campisi, Rob Fairweather, Jimmy Skewes, Ben Richards, Aaron Woolley, Dylan Browne and Mikel Scanu rounded out the mentions with the ball cut off at 34 and below.
Success has continued on for another week for the Swig n Swing quartet of Boof Watson, Damian Lang, Grant Dowling and Daryl Clayton, who claimed the twilight section of the MS Charity Day.
READ MORE:
The day had a massive turn out of 143 players, many of whom were twilight golfers.
The Fellaaas were the best performed team of the round with 169 followed by Kiss My Putt who have claimed the overall leaders position.
Other good team performances were from Whens Smoko, Dirty Sanchez and the Waratah Wormburners, who should climb the ladder before Christmas.
Give the pro shop a call on 6953 3292 for information about competitions at the course or to book a cart.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.