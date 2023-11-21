The doors have opened at Griffith's Haus of Vitality, with the wellness and anti-aging spa already proving a favorite in the city.
A wealth of work has gone into converting the building on 154 Banna Avenue which formerly housed a barber, a brewery and a shoe store among others.
Since opening what is now the second outlet in the MIA last month, founder Bree Tucker says the reception has been phenomenal.
"It did take a little longer than we expected but it was well worth the wait and effort. It's great to finally have it open to the public," Mrs Tucker said.
"There was a lot of eagerness in the lead up. Everyone was really excited and curious to see how it would look.
"I think we have a really special, earthy space that also captures a masculinity so that it caters to both men and women.
"We've also kept and incorporate some of the character of the original interior into the final result, giving it a unique feel.
"The locals are loving it; we always had good correspondence with clients from Griffith who would come across to our Leeton outlet and I think they are glad to have one in Griffith - and in such a central location.
Some of the many features include an infrared sauna, massage room, an LED lounge and a spacious lounge area for group bookings.
The business also offers IPL and laser skin rejuvenation, facials and peels, and microdermabrasion.
But Mrs Tucker said it is the salt room and ice bath that truly set the spa apart, calling them 'firsts for Griffith.'
"The salt room is excellent for skin conditions, allergies, and eradicating bacteria in the lungs. You feel a little like you've spent time at the beach," she said.
"Our ice bath is excellent for mental and physical health, as well as sports recovery.
"I'm very extremely pleased with how everything has come together and we're looking forward to meeting and greeting everyone who comes in."
You can find out more information about Haus of Vitality on its website, where bookings can also be made.
The business is also on social media on Instagram at @hausofvitality and Facebook by searching the business name.
