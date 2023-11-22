A very encouraging 28 bowlers took advantage of near perfect conditions for last Thursday's Soldiers Club social bowls day.
Rink two had Neil Condron come from behind against Mick McAliece to record a convincing 25-16 win.
After an even encounter, nine shots on the final three ends had Condron storm to victory.
In a pairs game on rink three the O'Connells, Ken and Mick proved far too strong for Phil Morris and Pauling to the tune of 24-10.
Leads Ken Hillier and Len Clare were inseparable in their clash on rink four, with Clare finally wearing down his opponent to record a narrow 19-17 win.
Terry Dale won eleven of the last fifteen ends in his encounter with John Leech before registering a 20-15 victory on rink five.
In the final game of the day, a Bill Creber wrong bias was all that separated Rattles Rattalick's outfit and Leo Plant's side on rink six.
Both sides won 10 of the 20 ends played with Retallick surviving a late comeback from Plant and his cohorts to go on and record a narrow 16-15 victory.
The club's coffers received a significant boost after an astonishing six wrong biases were bowled.
The culprits were Creber, Ken O'Connell, Gary Piltz, Steve Pauling, Tony Wood and McAliece.
Resting touchers were recorded by Bruce Dale, Wood and the accurate one, Hillier.
