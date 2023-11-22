EVERY month The Irrigator and GetSet team up to feature an apprentice or trainee in Leeton shire.
This month Scott Draper discusses his newly-minted career aspirations in engineering and metal fabrication.
Scott only started his apprenticeship on October 31, but so far he is loving the experience.
He is working towards completing his Certificate III in Engineering AND Metal Fabrication.
This means he is a wiz with a welder among other things. Scott attends TAFE in Griffith every week and spends the rest of his time at host employer Malmet, learning on the job.
Scott enjoys creativity with metals. After completing his work experience with St Francis College through Malmet, he knew exactly the career path he wanted to take.
He found a love for welding and everything related, and already knew the team at Malmet, so it was a perfect fit.
When asked what Scott enjoys about his work he said he loves working at Malmet.
"I have my own welding bay and feel part of an amazing and supportive team," he said.
Over the coming years of his apprenticeship, Scott will be fully supported by his host Malmet, as well as his TAFE teachers and GetSet to finish with flying colours.
Malmet manufacture air conditioning equipment and framework, which requires skill and precision that Scott is excited about.
He said he recommends GetSet to others due to how easy and supportive the team were at setting up his apprenticeship and beginning his journey as a welder.
"I definitely recommend GetSet to all students leaving school and looking to complete any trade," Scott said. "Talk to Paul and he will make it happen."
With or without work experience in the field, the team at GetSet can get you started. All you need is an idea of what you want and the commitment to start.
Scott's parting suggestion for those out there with similar interests is to "look at engineering as a career and trade, because of all the skill sets you will learn at TAFE and in the workplace, everyday will be different and a lot of opportunities are opened".
