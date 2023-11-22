BACK-TO-BACK titles will go on the line for the Leeton Eagles' women's side this weekend in the MIA League.
The women's side has qualified for the grand final on Saturday at the Leeton Indoor Stadium with their opponent to be decided earlier in the day when Griffith take on West Wyalong.
Meanwhile, the men's Eagles side will play in the semi-final against West Wyalong also on Saturday in Leeton as they try and secure a grand final position for later that evening against West Wyalong.
It will be a big day of basketball at the Leeton venue, with plenty on the line.
The women's side is hoping they can pick up back-to-back premierships, having not dropped a game all season.
For the men, making the grand final will be a huge feat for the burgeoning team which has enjoyed mixed success in 2023.
Women's coach Josh Clyne said his team was facing some injury issues, but was confident the side's depth would allow any losses to be covered.
"The girls are pretty excited to be there again this year ... we had a scrappy win at best (47-29) against Narrandera on the weekend, so we know we have to be better than that to be successful (on Saturday)," Clyne said.
"We do have a few injuries, so we'll have to see what sort of an impact that will have on the side, but we do have pretty good depth.
"We've gone through undefeated, so hopefully we can get the job done on Saturday.
"The girls have worked hard for it."
Clyne said the home-court advantage was another ace in his team's pocket.
"The girls love playing at home and we should also have a decent crowd behind us as well," he said.
The Eagles will face off with the winner of the semi-final between Griffith and West Wyalong.
Meanwhile, the men will face off with West Wyalong in the semi-final, with the winner to play Griffith in the grand final later in the evening.
Coach Adam Chilko will have his team fired up and ready to go, with the semi-final anyone's game. Both teams have been competitive all season.
Spectators and supporters have been encouraged to attend throughout the day to cheer on their Eagles' teams.
