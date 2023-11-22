The National Farmers Federation's senior figure has warned 'time is of the essence', with only a matter of weeks before the Senate votes on the controversial Water Amendment Bill.
National Farmers Federation CEO Tony Mahar said the organisation will continue efforts to dissuade the cross bench and senators from passing the Bill, and is pleased with the thousands who gathered in Leeton and Griffith for rallies on November 21.
"We will keep rallying, we will keep advocating, and we will keep making sure this government hears our message loud and clear," Mr Mahar said.
"There is now only limited time left, with the vote set to occur in the next week or so.
"This is about staying on top of the Senate cross bench and ensuring they correct this policy. They have the power to make a much better policy that will not devastate communities."
READ MORE
Mr Mahar said the lack of consultation with communities has been particularly troubling.
"Environmental flows don't equal environmental benefits," Mr Mahar said.
"What this government has successfully done is divide the country, divide communities, and split the bipartisanship support.
"Tanya (Plibersek) has successfully rewritten and blown up this plan, as well as shown disengagement and disregard with regional and rural communities, farmers and businesses.
"This Bill is a complete disaster, and something which we've seen before. The previous Labor government put in socio-economic testing which prevents things like this.
"If we take the water out of the basin we will stop producing food and fibre in this country. There is a severe risk around food security and what the bill does is undermine the Murray Darling Basin plan," he said.
"Tanya (Plibersek) isn't listening to people in the towns - she hasn't even been to the towns. She needs to do that and listen."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.