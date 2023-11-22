The Irrigator
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

National Farmers Federation CEO Tony Mahar says communities will stand firm

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
November 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Farmers CEO Tony Mahar says the organsation will continue advocating hard in the lead up to the senate vote. Picture by Allan Wilson
National Farmers CEO Tony Mahar says the organsation will continue advocating hard in the lead up to the senate vote. Picture by Allan Wilson

The National Farmers Federation's senior figure has warned 'time is of the essence', with only a matter of weeks before the Senate votes on the controversial Water Amendment Bill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.