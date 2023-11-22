Serious three-vehicle crash closes Sturt Highway, diversions in place

The Sturt Highway is closed after three vehicles collided in the Riverina's west.
The major thoroughfare has diversions in place between Darlington Point and Hay as emergency services descend on the scene east of Carrathool.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said multiple crews were called to the highway around 2pm.
One patient had been treated at the scene and was being transferred to Griffith Base Hospital.
The NSW Transport Management Centre (TMC) has advised travellers along the highway to allow plenty of extra travel time to account for the 200km diversion.
Westbound drivers are being diverted through Darlington Point along the Kidman Way to Griffith, then onto the Mid Western Highway at Goolgowi to travel to Hay.
Eastbound travellers can use the reverse route from Hay. It will add around 70km to the journey.
The crash has occurred just west of where a man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in July.
