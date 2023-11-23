It's about five weeks until Christmas.
Where did that come from?
The true meaning of Christmas is a question many people have different answers to.
For some, it is a time of joy, celebration, and family traditions.
For others, it is a time of stress, consumerism and loneliness.
Their experience is no engagement with family or no family, no engagement in their community, feelings of guilt due to being unable to provide for their family, not having a home to live in, feelings of isolation.
Our community is our responsibility so if you know of someone in this situation, reach out and let them know about the Salvation Army and how to contact.
People may not always respond and that's okay.
Remember vulnerable people may not have previously experienced a kindness.
Believe that the attempt you make is remembered.
Corps officer Lesley at Salvation Army Leeton or the corps officer Lynn at Griffith Salvation Army.
They always lend a listening ear and a hand up.
We try to ensure that many vulnerable people are catered for through this period.
In Griffith, the Salvation Army is hosting the combined church's Christmas lunch on Christmas Day noon to 2pm at the corner of Binya and Anzac Street.
It is free and all are welcome to attend.
Just ring Lyn or Pat on 6964 3388 before December 20.
Salvation Army Leeton will be holding their Christmas lunch at the Leeton Corps on December 1 this year, so give them a call and let them know you are coming 6953 6929.
If you require support due to being Homeless please contact Link2Home on 1800 152 152.
For more information about the Salvation Army, contact the Leeton or Griffith corps.
