Further details have emerged into a three-truck crash near Carrathool that left one dead and others injured.
Police say they believe the man in his late teens who was killed was a South Australian resident, while the other two drivers, believed to be in aged in their 30s, are from southern NSW.
According to officers, the November 22 crash unfolded near Webbs Lane when a prime mover allegedly failed to slow and rammed into one of several trucks waiting at a road works stop light on the Sturt Highway.
The teenage driver was killed on impact while the other vehicle was pushed into the path of another prime mover whose driver was ejected through the windscreen and onto the road way, suffering serious head and back injuries.
He has since been transported to St George's Hospital in Sydney to undergo surgery after initially being treated at Griffith Base Hospital where he also received mandatory testing.
Meanwhile, the driver of the stationary vehicle was uninjured and also underwent testing at Griffith Base.
READ MORE
Emergency services attended the scene around 2pm on Wednesday, November 22 where officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District established a crime scene.
The Sturt Highway has reopened under speed restrictions after crash investigators were at the scene through the afternoon and into the night.
The highway was closed until early Thursday morning as the trucks were removed from the scene after investigations at the site concluded.
A large fluid spill was also cleared and the road surface checked before it reopened with a reduced speed limit of 60km/h around 6.45am.
The crash has occurred just a few kilometres west of where a man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in July.
The Riverina crash investigations unit are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Police say no charges have been laid at this time.
As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam vision is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.